ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Monday notified to increase the power tariff by Re 0.5685 KWh on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of December 2018. As per the notification, the tariff hike will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of Ex-Wapda distribution Companies (XWDISCOs). The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of December 2018 by the XWDISCOs. As per the notification, XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of December 2018 in the billing month of February 2019.–