Islamabad - Pakistan Navy has released a new promo for the Multi-National Exercise AMAN-2019 to commence next week in the Arabian Sea. According to Navy spokesperson, the promotional video includes clips of activities that have been carried out in the past AMAN exercises. The spokesperson said that Pakistan Navy is conducting the multi-national exercise every two year since 2007 with the aim to promote peace. The exercise brings navies of different countries at one platform where they carry out joint operations and exchange experiences.