ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has launched a new campaign to liberate Kashmir as Islamabad will contact key world capitals to press India, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan had sought help from the influential Permanent-Five – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - to resolve the decades-old Kashmir issue with India. “China is already with us. Russia is ready to listen and play a role. Others are being convinced,” said one official.

He said the US accepted Kashmir as an issue but was reluctant to play any significant role to resolve the dispute between Pakistan and India.

Another official said Pakistan would also contact countries other than the P-5 to pressurise India. “Even moral help will be beneficial for Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan has also planned to launch a spirited campaign on the social media to expose India’s atrocities in the held Kashmir to support its diplomatic efforts for the resolution of the dispute with India.

There are millions of social media users in Pakistan and the nation is unanimous on the issue of Kashmir. All the political parties in Pakistan also have identical policy on the issue with India and have been pushing the world to help stop India from excesses in held Kashmir and ensure implementation of the UN resolutions.

Since the dawn of the new century internet usage has gained momentum in Pakistan. After the introduction of the high-speed internet on the cell-phones, the social media activity has skyrocketed. Facebook remains the favourite social platform but Twitter, Instagram and other networking sites are also used by millions.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in the United Kingdom to participate in an international conference on Kashmir in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The foreign minister will meet British members of the parliament and other senior government officials and discuss with them matters of bilateral interest besides highlighting Pakistan’s principled stand on Kashmir.

On arrival in London, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan was a peaceful country and believed in solution of issues through peaceful means.

The foreign minister has also written letters to the secretary generals of United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, besides addressing the UN Human Rights Commission for bringing their attention to such grave human rights violations in the Kashmir. Pakistan has also requested the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General to highlight the issue.

India, which had launched a diplomatic drive to isolate Pakistan, later announced to boycott a regional summit hosted by Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan had offered a comprehensive roadmap to India for dialogue in which all matters were to be discussed. “The offer was made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, our highest office. You all know how India responded to that,” he said.

Faisal called upon India to allow the UN Military Observer Group on India and Pakistan to monitor the situation on Line of Control and Working Boundary.