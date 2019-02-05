Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said Monday that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to help Kashmiri people in their struggle for realisation of their just right to self-determination.

In a briefing to media here on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today, the minister said Pakistan assured the Kashmiris brethren that Pakistan will continue its support to their just cause and condemned the worst form of repression being inflicted on them by the Indian security forces.

He also highlighted the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir and said that Indian security forces have been targeting all sections of the Kashmiri people especially the women. The minister said that a report compiled by the Women Rights Organisation has exposed the worst kind of abuses being committed by the Indian security forces against women and girl child. He said that Pakistan plans to move to the International Court of Justice on the basis of the recent reports on human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The called upon the international human rights organisations to send their representatives to Indian occupied Kashmir to see the worst type of repression against the Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir.