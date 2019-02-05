Share:

OKARA-People foiled the abduction bid of college girls allegedly by the cousin of former provincial minister Raza Ali Gilani and his accomplices here on Monday.

According to police, Ammara Rasool, d/o Ghulam Rasool of Hujra Shah Moqeem, and her class fellows including Amna, Shamim, Atiqua, Sehrish, Sira Ramzan, Gul Naz, and Maryam Sakhi were going to college in Suzuki van No.LE-5722. At Hujra Chowk, Hamid Ali Shah alias Gonga Pir and his five armed accomplices appeared in a plateless jeep, and they intercepted the van at gunpoint. They opened the van’s doors, pulled the girls out and started thrusting them into the jeep. The girls resisted, and they sustained injuries in their struggle against the suspects. Their shrieks alerted the people nearby, and they rushed to rescue them. Upon this, the abductors fled with their weapons in the girl’s van leaving behind their own jeep. People of the area staged a protest against the incident and blocked Multan-Kasur Highway. They raised slogans against the highhandedness and criminality of Gonga Pir and his accomplices.

Receiving information, District Police Officer Athar Ismail sent a police contingent which pledged strict action against the suspect. After hard negotiation, the people cooled down and relieved the traffic jam. Hujra police registered a case against Hamid Ali Shah alias Gonga Pir, cousin of former provincial minister Syed Raza Ali Shah Gilani, and his five accomplices under sections 148, 149, 354, 427, 511, 382, 365. The injured girls were rushed to the hospital.

CRACKDOWN

District Police Officer Athar Ismail has started a crackdown throughout the district on kite sellers and kite flyers keeping in view the bloody incidents occurred due to stray kites’ string. He had put responsibility of checking kite selling and kite flying on the subordinate staff across the district. He had issued strict directions to the SDPOs and SHOs to check violation of his orders all over the district, and advised them to take undiscerning legal action against the violators. A team had been evolved by the DPO under DSP city to check the violation and submit report on daily basis. He said the National Action Plan was being abided by properly.