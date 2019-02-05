Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority’s Medical Screening Lab has declared 471 food handlers/ workers sick after the results of their medical report were mentioned as positive.

It was disclosed in a monthly report of the PFA Medical Screening Lab for Januray 2019, here on Monday. PFA Director General Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the PFA took the blood samples of 5,882 food industry workers and 5,411 of them were found healthy and remaining failed the medical screening test.

The report revealed that 154 people were suffering from Typhoid, 26 people from Tuberculosis (TB), 130 people from Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and 161 people were suffering from Hepatitis C virus (HBV). The authority conducted 2,829 medical tests of food workers at Lahore Screening Lab, 1,250 tests in Multan, 705 tests in Gujranwala and 1,098 tests in Rawalpindi during January 2019. The DG said that it was compulsory for food business handlers/ workers to be healthy. He said that no one could work in the food industry without getting medical certificate from the PFA.