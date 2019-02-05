Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Forest Department has finalised arrangements to celebrate ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ on Feb 8 in all 36 districts of the province.

The PFD spokesman Malik Saleem said that the department had fixed the target for upcoming Spring Tree Plantation campaign in compliance to the directions given by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Environment.

Mass plantation ceremonies would be held in all districts of Punjab including divisional headquarters Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur. A target of 72,000 saplings with 2000 at each site has been fixed, he added.

A total of 292,400 saplings would be distributed free of cost at 244 distribution points, nurseries of PFD during Feb 6 to 8, he said.

Similarly, as many as 129,600 plants would be distributed from distribution points established at the offices of the divisional forest officers, 4,800 plants from each divisional office while a total of 40,000 saplings would be planted in government forests.

A total of 48,000 plants would be distributed to other government departments including educational institutions, heath institutions and other government offices.

Total 600,000 saplings would be planted and distributed free of cost in the province up to Feb 8. Second round of “Plant for Pakistan Day” would also be celebrated on Feb 15 and thousands of saplings would also be planted, he said.