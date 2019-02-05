Share:

Rawalpindi - A one photographic exhibition was kicked off at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Monday to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The exhibition was inaugurated by politicians including former Tehsil Nazim Raja Hamid Nawaz, Raja Nasir, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi and Malik Meharban Khan.

On the occasion, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, former RD Naheed Manzoor and scores of members of civil society witnessed the exhibition.

The exhibition has been organised to highlight the Kashmir issue at international forums and raise awareness about the human rights violation and brutality by Indian forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Senior political and social figures Hamid Nawaz Khan, Raja Nasir, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi and Malik Mehrban Khan, while addressing, condemned Indian forces’ atrocities in Indian Held Kahsmir and urged the international comity to come forward to rescue helpless people of Kashmir.

They demanded referendum in Kashmir as per resolution of United Nations and end of human right violation by Indian forces.

“Innocent Kashmiri people including children are being injured with pallet guns by Indian forces which was not acceptable,” said Raja Hamid Nawaz.

He said that Kashmir is a core issue and Pakistan would support people of Kashmir on every forum.

He said that the UN and other countries should play their due role to bar Indian forces from killing people of Kashmir.

The Indian attrocities in Occupied Kashmir is attracting condemnation from around the world as Kashmiri people have paced up their struggle.