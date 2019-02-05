Share:

Lahore - Punjab Highway Patrol Lahore Region teams have arrested 41 proclaimed offenders and 14 court absconders during crackdown in last month. The teams registered various cases against the culprits and recovered a kalashnikov, 29 pistols, 3 rifles, 866 litres liquor, 5,700 grams charas and impounded 6,000 motorbikes with fake number plates or without documents, the sources said. Meanwhile, patrolling police also rescued 900 road commuters. The Mobile Education Unit of PHP Lahore Region delivered traffic awareness and safety lectures at public places, educational institutes, bus stations and petrol pumps. The teams also pasted light reflecting tapes over the back of slow moving vehicles to prevent from accidents during night time.