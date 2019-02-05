Share:

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right of self-determination, President Dr Arif Alvi put forward demands to India in his address at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Alvi demanded India to immediately release all political prisoners in occupied Kashmir and allow freedom of speech to the Kashmiris

President Alvi has urged India to stop its ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir and allow the international observers to investigate the human rights violations in the valley.

Arif Alvi said all the political parties in Pakistan are on the same page vis-a-vis Kashmir dispute and they will always stand by their Kashmiri brethern.

He said India should lift restrictions on the media and internet in the occupied valley so that the Kashmiri people could exercise their right to expression.

The President also called upon the United Nations to send a fact finding mission to occupied Kashmir to ascertain the actual situation on the ground.

Paying glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, the President said India cannot suppress the freedom struggle through oppression or use of force.

Condemning the Indian atrocities, President Arif Alvi said India is not ready to hold dialogue with Pakistan in order to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The President, however, stressed that the solution of all disputes lies in peace dialogue.

President Arif Alvi said all resources will be provided to make Azad Kashmir a model region.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on the occasion thanked Pakistani leadership for consistently supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

At the outset, the house also offered fateha for the martyrs of occupied Kashmir.