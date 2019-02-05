Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that a protest march was held in London on Tuesday to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, he said the protest demonstration is aimed at bringing to light the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian Security Forces on innocent Kashmiris and violation of basic human rights in the held valley.

#KashmirSolidarityDay Protest march in #London to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied J&K and to bring to light the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian Security Forces on innocent #Kashmiris, violating their basic human rights.#KashmirBleeds @amnesty @ohchr pic.twitter.com/2s9bQCaQ14 — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that the freedom struggle would continue till Kashmiris get their right to self-determination and honour.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan has also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their valiant struggle for the fundamental right to self determination.

In their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, they said that the recent killing spree by the Indian security forces in Held Kashmir could not weaken the resolve of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.