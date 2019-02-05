Share:

LAHORE - Widespread rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Punjab including provincial capital during next 24 hours. The maximum temperature in provincial capital on Monday was recorded as 17 degree celsius. According to met office, widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Sargodha and Multan divisions during next 24 hours. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Murree, Gallyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts on Tuesday and may persist till Wednesday. Agriculture experts said that wheat crop output would increase as a result of current rains in the province, especially in wheat growing areas, whereas the farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops from bad affects of weather.