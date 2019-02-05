Share:

KARACHI - A rickshaw driver was shot dead in Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality on Monday. The incident took place at Block 11, Jumma Goth within the limits of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Sajid Qamar, son of Gul Qamar. According to SHO Rana Hussain, deceased was a rickshaw driver by profession and hailed from Orakzai Agency, adding that deceased had got freewill marriage about seven months ago and a had dispute with his in-laws over the freewill marriage issue. The officer further said that the victim along with his wife was living in hiding.

Police officials said that deceased was at his brother’s house when at least three armed men riding a motorcycle came to his brother’s home and took him out of the home before shooting him at least three times. He was shot multiple times and died at the spot. The victim’s family claimed that he was shot and killed by his father-in-law and brother-in-laws and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Police officials also claimed to have recovered four empty shells of the 30bore pistol. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.