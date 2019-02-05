Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday accepted a post-arrest bail petition filed by an accused in a triple murder case.

A two-judge Supreme Court bench head by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the bail petition at the SC Lahore registry on Monday.

The accused counsel Sajjad Qamar apprised the court that the case was filed in Pakistan against his client when he was in Dubai for employment. He added that police officials were given all evidences for his residency in the foreign country. However, he said, the accused was apprehended on his return to his native country.

He contended that the bail petition of the accused be accepted whereas the complainant’s lawyer objected the plea as statements of the witnesses were recorded in the case.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the chief justice observed, “We have an issue that we don’t read the law. The court can grant bail even a day before the announcement of a verdict in accordance with the law. A not guilty person must not be stayed behind bars even for a single day.”

Later, the court accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of the accused.

Lawyers discuss issues with LHC CJ

The newly elected office-bearers of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Monday called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan and discussed various issues related to the lawyers and judicial system of the Punjab province.

PbBC office-bearers included its Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismaeel and Executive Committee Chairman. The chief justice felicitated them on their election as the bar office-bearers. They assured the chief justice of their full cooperation in the administration of civil and criminal justice and for providing cheep and immediate justice for the litigants. The lawyers leaders also informed the chief justice about the community’s problems and gave suggestions to solve the same.

On the occasion, on the occasion, the Pakistan Bar Council members, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Ch Noor Samand, LHC Registrar Ch Hamhon Imtiaz and Secretary to CJ Jamil Hussain were also present.

Earlier, Liaqat Bar Association President Qari Saeed also met with the chief justice, and discussed with the issues of mutual interests.c