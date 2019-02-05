Share:

RAWALPINDI - Security force killed three terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Gulkuch, South Wazirstan on boundary of South Waziristan and Balochistan. On seeing forces, terrorists opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous area. Security forces chased fleeing terrorists and after fierce exchange of fire all three (terrorists) were killed, said an ISPR press release issued here Monday. Sub-machine guns (SMGs), hand-grenades, communication equipment and local currency were also recovered. Identity and linkages of terrorists are being ascertained.–APP

The IBO was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad.