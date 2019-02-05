Share:

QUETTA - Provincial Minister for Home Ziaullah Lango Monday said security forces were playing vital role to curb terrorist activities and improving law and situation in respective areas of the province.

He said investigation of Professor Arman Loni murder was being continued who had been killed in Lorlai tragedy few days ago, adding that nation would be informed soon regarding inquiry of Loni after completion of it.

Provincial Minister further said some political parties were misguiding public regarding martyrdoms of Loralai incident and state, adding that civil society members including political parties and traders should stand up with federal and provincial government in difficult time to eliminate terrorist activities from province.

He said these views while addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat in Quetta. Special Secretary Home Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Additional Secretary Police Choudhry Manzoor Brohe Sarwar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Longo said provincial government stands by the family of late Professor Loni in difficult time, but unfortunately some elements are trying to use this incident to malign country’s name on the instruction of their foreigner owners.

He said government would not tolerate such informal language against country and legal action would be taken against those elements who challenged the writ of government. “The nation will be informed about the killing of Professor Arman Loni after completing the post mortem report of it”, he said.

Replying to a question, he said internal riots were planed in Killa Saifullah which were foiled by security forces and provincial government, adding that efforts were underway to curb nefarious of design of anti elements regarding country in order to ensure stability of the area in future.

He said it was responsibility of all segment of society including stake holders and traders to cooperate with security forces and to play their important role to foil nefarious design of terrorist for interest of country. He also paid rich tribute to martyrdom of security forces .