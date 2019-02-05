Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, has thanked the members of the Senate of Pakistan for passing a resolution to demand release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

According to details, Jamaat-e-Islami KP chapter Amir Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan on Monday visited the residence of Aafia in Karachi and called on her mother Asmat Siddiqui and sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui.

On the occasion, Asmat Siddiqui warmly welcomed him. She thanked Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Talha Mehmood and all other senators who had passed the resolution for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. She hoped that the PTI government would respect the resolutions of the Senate and assemblies.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, on the occasion, said that he was happy to spend some time with the Aafia family. He said Dr Aafia is an intelligent and deeply religious lady. Her mother Asmat Siddiqui is also a courageous woman. She is an intellectual, experienced educationalist and Islam-loving woman.

On the occasion, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui gave a briefing on educational career of Dr Aafia from her early schooling to her doctorate. She said Aafia in her whole career obtained the first class and A+ marks in all subjects which show her intellect. She said it is a collective responsibility of this nation to wage a meaningful struggle to secure her release.

Dr Fowzia said detaining Aafia in a foreign jail is a blemish on the face of this nation and it could not be removed till her release. She said the so-called champions of human rights are violating the basic human and religious rights of Aafia in jail, which is also confirmed by the members of the Senate committee that had visited the US to meet Aafia. She said this was also told by Pakistani consul general Aisha Siddiqui in her report sent to the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs.

However, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that before the election Imran Khan used to say that he would bring home Dr Aafia Siddiqui after becoming prime minister, and dignity and honor of Pakistan would not be for sale. He said six months of this government has already passed but it has not taken even one serious step is taken for the release of Aafia. He assured Asmat Siddiqui and Dr Fowzia that the Jamaat-e-Islami would continue its struggle till the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.