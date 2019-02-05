Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday invited India for the establishment of railway track under joint venture between Kartarpura-Pakistan to nearby Indian territory for providing better journey facility to visiting Sikh Yatrees between Kartarpura-Pakistan and Gurdaspur-India.

Sh Rasheed was talking to newsmen during his visit to Sialkot here on Monday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, PTI Central Punjab President Umer Dar and others office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

“Yes, we offer India a joint venture for setting up railway line between Kartarpura-Pakistan and Gurdaspur-India,” Sh Rasheed reiterated, adding that it would be a good offer by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture and India must reciprocate positively to facilitate Sikh Community through under the completion mega project of Kartarpura Corridor.

He pointed out that Pakistan has already won hearts of Sikh Community worldwide by successfully launching Kartarpura Corridor project.

Earlier, he was offered a warm welcome upon arrival at Sialkot junction railway station as part of his nation-wide railway journey. The railways minister inspected Sialkot junction railway station along with senior officials of Pakistan Railways.

He informed that the government is making hectic efforts to lift the quality and standard of railway journey with provision of facilities, adding that comprehensive strategy is being implemented steer out railways of financial crisis and turned it into a profitable entity.

Earlier, talking to newsmen at Chawinda-Pasrur, the railways minister announced rehabilitation of two trains - Passenger Train and Rail Car Train - on Lahore-Chawinda-Sialkot section within the next six months for providing improved railway journey to local people. Later, talking to the party workers at Sialkot, the federal minister said that it would be better for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to apologize for his indecorous comments about him.

Sh Rasheed taunted that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif does not need to go to London for removal of kidney stones as he can receive spiritual treatment at Lal Haveli.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Monday offered a special freight train service to Sialkot exporters for promotion of trade and export activities across the country.

He was addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) here Monday evening.

The railways minister said that Pakistan Railways would provide maximum cargo and freight facilities to Sialkot exporters to enable them work hard for strengthening national economy through stepped up trade activities.