Share:

LAHORE : Unilever Pakistan Limited Chief Executive Officer Ms Shazia Syed has been elected as Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) president for the 2019 term. This was announced at the 159th Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held here at the Chamber. Shazad G. Dada, CEO Standard Chartered Bank of Pakistan, was elected unopposed as the vice president. The incoming OICCI President Shazia Syed, addressing the AGM, said that she has a deep conviction that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for existing foreign investors and opportunities for new investors. She lauded the role of OICCI for promoting Pakistan to potential foreign investors during the Chamber’s regular interaction with foreign business and governmental delegations and senior diplomats based in and outside Pakistan. Shazia Syed is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of Unilever Pakistan Limited. She joined the Board on 1st November 2015. Prior to this, Shazia was Chairperson, Unilever Sri Lanka Limited.

She has held various senior management positions across most categories at Unilever Pakistan and other markets, including Unilever Vietnam as Business Unit Leader for Personal Care. She joined Unilever as a management trainee and completed her 28th year in the organization last year.