Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) started out as a convenient alliance for both the parties. For the PML-Q, it was a ticket towards bagging a powerful position like the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly with only a handful of seats. For PTI, the alliance was its a way to clinch the Punjab government from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which was perhaps an even bigger achievement than winning the federal seat, considering Punjab has been PML-N’s for stronghold for a decade.

One would think this alliance would not have to face many confrontations, since PML-Q was a party created and gained prominence during General Musharraf’s reign, and most of PTI’s cabinet had also been in the government during Musharraf’s era. Yet this alliance has not always been smooth sailing. There was the infamous recorded video of PML-Q leaders voicing opposition to PTI’s Punjab governor, revealing the first hint of cracks within the alliance. Since then party leaders of PML-Q have spoken out sometimes about their reservations with the government, which indicate that the alliance is not the perfect marriage it looked to be.

Of these, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is undoubtedly the most influential and prominent PML-Q politician. In an exclusive with the Nation, he advised the government to prepare short, medium and long term action plans for the solution of people’s problems. He underlined the need for a better homework and teamwork by the ruling coalition and stated that the good working relationship between the partners was need of the hour.

Despite the rumours of a possible rift, the Speaker of the PA has reiterated that PML-Q has good relations with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and has reaffirmed PML-Q’s resolve to work together. This stance has been doubled down upon by PTI itself too, as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry yesterday acknowledged that the two parties had some differences, which can be important but they were not of a serious nature.

The verdict thus seems to be that this alliance may have some internal tussles for power but currently both parties seem determined to work together to bring betterment in Punjab. Since cooperation between the government and opposition looks to be difficult at this hour, it is beyond important that the parties in alliance in the majority at least look beyond their political differences and work together to pass good, progressive legislation. It is hoped Pervaiz Elahi’s advice will be paid heed to.