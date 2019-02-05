Share:

Rawalpindi - An auto theft gang stole vehicle of a policeman who is serving as telephone operator in the office of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, informed sources on Monday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Civil Lines, they said. However, Police could not trace the auto theft gang despite filling a case against it, sources added.

According to sources, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Aftab Ahmed appeared before Police Post Tariqabad (controlled by PS Civil Lines) and lodged complaint that he was posted as telephone operator in RPO Office and went for having a cup of tea in a nearby hotel at Lalkurti in his car. He said that after parking the car, he walked in the hotel but found his car missing upon return.

He alleged unknown car lifters pilfered his car and demanded the police to register a case. Taking action, police registered a case against the car theft gang and began investigation. Station Police Officer PS Civil Lines Mian Imran, when contacted, said that the police had been tracing the car lifters after filing a case against them. He said that the car lifters would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police have lodged a murder case against two unknown assailants involved in killing a man, Raja Yasin in Girja. Investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit visited the crime scene and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses and collected evidences as part of their investigation. A police officer told media that a brother in law of the deceased reported to the police that he came out of his home after hearing noise. He said that the eyewitness said that two persons were scuffling with Raja Yasin when one of them pulled out his gun and shot Yasin dead.

The criminals managed to escape after committing crime, he said. He said that police are looking for criminals after filing a case against them.