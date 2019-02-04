Share:

SIALKOT-Thousands the people will make human chain on Kashmir Solidarity Day in and around the Sialkot city on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami to express solidarity with innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

A Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot District spokesperson Arif Mehmood Sheikh told the newsmen that JI (City District) Ameer Sialkot Dr Shakeel Thakur and former MPA Arshad Mehmood Baggu will jointly lead the human chain at Sialkot city's congested Allama Iqbal Chowk.

Meanwhile, people will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor in Sialkot district. The people will express solidarity with Kashmiris brethren, facing mounting human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings at the hands of the Occupied Indian Army. Almost all the political and religious parties, NGOs and civil society organisations including Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) will also take out rallies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Badiana and surroundings to mark the day.