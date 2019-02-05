Share:

KARACHI - Three people died as roof of the house collapsed in Korangi area of Karachi on Monday.

The tragic accident took place at a house located at Sector 48 in Korangi within the limits of Zaman Town police station.

Reacting on information, rescuers from different welfare associations reached the site and participated in the rescue work. The rescuers managed to recover the bodies of the three from the debris. The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The victims were later identified as 60-year-old Liaquat, his daughter as 30-year-old Sobia, and a grandson as ten-year-old Ayan. The bodies were later handed over to their heirs for burial process.

Reacting on information, extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site and participated in the rescue work. According to the witness accounts, a score of neighbouring people gathered at the spot while hearing the bang of the roof of a house collapsed. The neighbouring people also participated in the rescue work in order to retrieve the bodies of the victims. Police officials said that the roof collapsed apparently accidently but the heirs of the victims claimed that their relatives could have been behind the incident. Police officials said that no case has been registered as the house was in a dilapidated condition and collapsed accidently.