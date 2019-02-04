Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Two persons were seriously burnt when a gas cylinder exploded at Rajana on Monday. Shop owner Ramzan was decanting gas into a cylinder. As a result of leakage it exploded. He himself and his employee Umer were seriously burnt. They were rushed to Rajana Rural Health Centre where doctors referred both to DHQ hospital in critical condition. Rescue 1122 fire fighters controlled the fire and save other adjacent shops from fire.

MAN THRASHED, HUMILIATED

Unidentified persons allegedly kidnapped a farmer of Chak 665/ GB, Pirmahal. Later, they threw him near Toba after severely torturing him and shaving his moustaches and head. Rana Ghulam Murtaza told police that unidentified car riders came to his home and they bundled him into their car at gunpoint. He added that they not only tortured and shaved his head and moustaches but also were showing someone live by filming on their mobile phone camera and later dropped him out of their car near Toba-Gojra Bypass Road. Police were investigating.

MOTORISTS SUFFER

Although Gojra-Toba-Shorkot Section of Pindi Bhattian-Multan motorway (M-4) was inaugurated on Saturday at Toba interchange but it remained blocked for traffic till Sunday evening.

Motorists from various adjacent districts and local areas approached interchanges at Shorkot, Waryam Wala and Toba to use this section for travelling but they found it closed for traffic. When contacted NHA officials claimed that in fact big tents were installed and barriers were created on the road for holding inauguration function which held on Saturday and it took a lot of time in their removal. They claimed that traffic was restored on this section on Sunday evening instead of Saturday.