GUJRANWALA-A man was killed while a woman was injured in a separate incident on Monday, police said.

A man was crushed to death by a train here at Sheranwala Bagh Railway Gate, Gujranwala. It was reported that 45 years old Afzal, s/o Iqbal, was crossing the railway line near Sheranwala Bagh when a train from Lahore to Rawalpindi crushed him to death.

In another incident, a motorcyclist shot at and injured a woman here at Satellite Town, Gujranwala. It was reported that Zobia, resident of Irfat Colony, was going on when a motorcyclist opened fire at her. Resultantly, Zobia received five bullets and fell down. She was rushed to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122 team in critical condition. Satellite Town police started investigation.