Share:

LAHORE - Two people were killed in road accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis, rescue workers said on Monday. A 20-year-old motorcyclist died when a speedy car bumped into his two-wheeler on Ferozpur Road near Gulab Devi Hospital.

Rescue workers said the motorcyclist identified as Dawood was on his way home when the accident took place on the busy road. As a result, he was rushed to a hospital with serious head injuries but expired. The car driver managed to escape from the scene. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old was killed by a speedy vehicle near Begum Kot in Shahdara. The deceased, not identified yet, was trying to cross the road when a speedy vehicle hit him. As a result, he died on the spot. The police shifted the body to a hospital and were investigating. Deaths in road mishaps have become a routine matter in the metropolis where dozens of people died in such accidents every month.