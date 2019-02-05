Share:

LAHORE - University of Lahore won Intervarsity 7s Rugby Championship after defeating Punjab University 26-0 in final played at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ground. According to information provided by Pakistan Rugby Services Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah 15 universities participated in this mega rugby activity including Punjab University, Buitems Quetta, Peshawar University, FC University, GC University, Swabi University, University of Veterinary, University of Central Punjab, University of Management & Technology, BZU Multan, Fast Islamabad, Superior University, Lahore Garrison University, Lums Lahore and University of Lahore. In the opening ceremony Sajjad Hyder Registrar UVAS was chief guest. After league matches four top teams qualified for the semifinal. In first semifinal, Punjab University beat FC College University 26-0. In 2nd semifinal University of Lahore beat University of Central Punjab 25-0. In 3rd 4th position match University of Central Punjab beat FC College University 31-0. In concluding ceremony Chief guest Prof Azam (Dean MBA Dept) gave away trophies. At this moment Rao Ijaz (President Rugby Club UVAS), PRU Head coach Shakeel Malik, PRU Rugby Services Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, PRU Accounts head Asim Ali were also present.–