KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly Monday witnessed uproar after the assembly’s chair refused to take up a resolution pertaining to killing of a minor girl, Rimsha, in Khairpur that allegedly involved a member from Wasan tribe.

Opposition lawmaker from PTI Dua Bhutto, soon after the call attention notices asked the deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari to take up the matter for debate on point of order and allow her to bring a resolution.

The deputy speaker, however, refused and said that she had already taken up the adjournment motion from PPP lawmaker Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah pertaining to overbilling from Hesco in Hyderabad.

“I am not refusing to take up this matter but will take it up after the business in the agenda is completed,” she said.

However, the opposition lawmakers refused her offer and demanded that since the issue is important and involves killing of a minor girl at the hands of influential people therefore it should be taken up immediately.

They chanted slogans against an alleged killer Zulfiqar Wasan and those supporting them. PPP lawmaker Munawar Ali Wasan also responded in fury over opposition lawmakers allegations linking his uncle and former PPP minister Manzoor Wasan in the killing.

The opposition lawmakers then came in front of the dice of the speaker which was held by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani at the time.

The speaker asked the lawmakers to settle down and allowed the opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi to speak on the issue.

Naqvi said that although the issues taken up in the assembly business are important but it was a human tragedy like Model Town and Sahiwal incidents and involves killing of a girl.

“It should be immediately taken up to give message from floor of the house to those who are involved in this heinous crime,” he demanded. The speaker and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, however, insisted that issue be taken up after completion of assembly business.

This infuriated the opposition lawmakers who gathered in front of the dice of speaker raising slogans demanding justice of Rimsha and arrest of alleged killer Zulfiqar Wasan.

The speaker soon after it adjourned the session for Thursday afternoon.

Later talking to media, PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi termed the treasury attitude as unfortunate and asked if they had done the same thing if similar had happened to daughter of some influential.

“I raised the issue with Qaim Ali Shah as incident occurred in his constituency but he did not intervened,” she said and added that people of Khairpur will not forgive him for this intolerant behavior.

She also asked the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Zardari and Bakhtawar Zardari to intervene into the matter and bring the culprits to book.

She further warned that if the culprits in the case are not arrested then they would not allow the speaker to run the house and would disrupt it through protests.

The treasury lawmakers led by former minister Imdad Pitafi in their media talk however denied that the government was supporting culprits and said that being in government it is their responsibility to safeguard the lives of every woman in the province.

“We will not tolerate such incidents and will bring the culprits to book,” he said.

He, however, added that the government did not refuse to take up the matter in the house instead the speaker asked the opposition to bring the issue after the routine business is completed. He blamed PTI for ruining the politics in the country and said that they wanted to malign politicians through these tactics in order to pave way for dictatorial regimes.

PPP lawmaker Munawar Ali Wasan while distancing himself and former minister and MPA Manzoor Wasan from the culprit, said that the opposition is linking the culprit to them in order to politicize the issue.

Meanwhile, the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the SSP Khairpur to immediately arrest the culprit.

“Such incidents could not be tolerated and how an innocent girl could be killed,” asked the chief minister. He directed the SSP to arrest the culprits and report back to him on immediate basis.

CALL ATTENTION NOTICES

Earlier, the house took up four call attention notices in the house that began around an hour late from scheduled timings of 2:00 pm.

On her call attention motion, the MQM-P lawmaker raised issue of lack of development activities due to shortage of funds at Karachi zoo and said that the project was initiated after PPPP leader Aseefa Bhutto visited the zoo.

“The zoo is a key recreational site and therefore be developed properly,” she asked. The Minister local government Saeed Ghani said that although the zoo comes under KMC but Sindh government had allocated an amount of Rs 331 million for improvement which was later revised at Rs 405 million.

“The work on the project is ongoing and a remaining amount of Rs 238 million has been allocated for it this year for completion,” he said. He further informed that the zoo wall that the collapsed during anti-encroachment drive would be rebuild after the debris is removed.

To another motion from PPPP lawmaker Heer Soho regarding vehicles being run on open letters, the Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it was illegal and such vehicles are impounded and owners are asked to register it through biometric means.

PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj in his motion asked as to why no action is being taken against Sindh Building Control Authority officials involved in allowing illegal constructions in the city.

“These illegal buildings are not constructed overnight and involve criminal negligence of SBCA officials,” he said and added that the affectees of such buildings are now threatened of demolishing their sites in the guise of court orders but no action is taken against these officials. To this the minister informed that 24 officers were issued show-cause notices while seven are facing suspension over their alleged role in illegal constructions.

“Two inquiries are also underway in anti-corruption department that involves 20 SBCA officials,” he said and further informed that the NAB has also arrested two officials of the authority.

PTI lawmaker Jamal Uddin Siddiqui in his motion blamed that illegal hydrants are run in his constituency and water is diverted towards industrial area on the behest of local bodies minister Saeed Ghani.

The minister strongly refuted the blame and assured that if pointed out he would take action against the hydrant in three days.