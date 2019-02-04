Share:

SIALKOT-Chairman Muttahida Jehad Council Jammu and Kashmir and Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahud Din has said that the mounting atrocities by Indian army, larger scale human rights violation, genocide and brutal custodial killings of innocent Kashmiri people by occupied Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are enough to shake the conscience of international community.

Addressing the participants of a largely attended All Parties Kashmir Conference held here, he expressed his hope that sun of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke would rise very soon as Kashmir freedom movement has entered decisive stage, saying that sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiris would bear fruit very soon.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan are united for the Kashmir cause, saying that India has unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri reject India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

While addressing the participants, AJK Minister for Prisons Ch Muhammad Ishaq said that the Kashmiri people appeal to the UNO to get its long due resolutions on Kashmir implemented to mitigate sufferings of the innocent Kashmiris.

The AJK minister said that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without resolution of the prolonged burning issue of Held Kashmir. He termed Kashmir a key to peace. He urged the Pakistan to adopt a solid policy regarding the Kashmir dispute with India. He strongly criticized the imposition of curfew in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, terming it a larger scale violation of human rights.

He declared that sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people would bear fruit in shape of freedom from Indian yoke.

Addressing the APC, Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot District Ameer Dr Shakeel Thakur asserted that freedom is the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world community to use its influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, hundreds of participants, expressed solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and said that early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the sub-continent, saying that Kashmir dispute has become a flash point between two nuclear archrivals.

They also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupied Indian Army in the Held Valley.