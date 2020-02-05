Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least four civilians were injured in a fresh ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the Line of Control in Lepa valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday, official sources said.

The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting the civilian population, said a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting civilian population. Four innocent citizens including 2 women and a child got injured,” said the ISPR statement.

The injured included 22-year-old Shamim Bibi d/o Muhammad Shabbir, 10-year-old Farhaz s/o Muhammad Shabbir, 35-year-old Ansar, all three residents of village Chatargam and 17-year-old Moniza Bibi d/o Sain Noor, resident of Bagh Ali, sustained serious injuries, said a foreign ministry statement.

Later, a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.