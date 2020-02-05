Share:

Karachi - A China Air flight from China, with 39 passengers onboard, landed at the Jinneh international Karachi airport on late Monday night. According to sources, all the passengers underwent scanning in China before the flight.

The airport manager at the Karachi airport said that the screening of the passengers was completed on their arrival.

Earlier, a private airlines’ flight QR 632, carrying 40 Pakistani students stranded in China due to coronavirus, has reached Islamabad after temporary suspension of flight operation to the neighboring country.