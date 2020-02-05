Share:

Sheikh-Ul-Alam Noor Uddin, also know as Baba Payam Uddin Baba Reshi. There were many sages (Reshis) but the word Reshi simply refers to Baba Payam Uddin. Many places are related to him such as: Khanqah-e-Reshi, Islamabad, Ziariat-e-Reshi (Shrine) Habba Kadal, and a shrine, of the Reshi by the side of the road, on the reaches of Gulmarg hill. Baba Payam Uddin was born around 1411 to a noble and a minister of the contemporary ruler, at Chander-nau-gaon in the region of Lar. It is also said that Baba Payam Uddin was himself a noble of high rank and a trusted man of the king and lived a life of ease and luxury. Still he liked the company of the saints and sages and sought their blessings. One day he rode a horse. On the way he saw a train of ants carrying grains. He descended and observed them. If God wwwhard to gather grains for winter. He was there entrapped in the glamour of the world unmindful of his next life. (A'khirat), Anxiety of the life after death sat so heavily on his mind that he resigned his job, renounced his home, and came to Baba Zain Uddin who put him to prayers and meditation Baba Zainuddin Reshi (born Ziya Singh or Jaya Singh, some say) of Aishmuqam who was one of the principal disciples of Sheikh Nur-ud-din (Nund Reshi) - the first of the Reshis; the disciples, his four Jewels: 'Buma' Baba Bamuddin Reshi, 'Nasar' Baba Nasruddin Reshi, 'Zaina' Baba Zainuddin Reshi and 'Latif ' Baba Latifuddin Reshi. In his later years, on the direction of Zainuddin Reshi, Baba Payamuddin moved to village Ramboh, and like others of the order, performed miracles, helped the common people and spread the name of Allah. Baba Reshi famously built a daan, a fire place at this place. People came from far and wide to plaster this daan, to offer sacrifices. They still do. All to have their wishes granted. Baba Payam Uddin died on 3, Zil Haj 889 Hijri (1480)and is interred at a place, 3 miles from Tang-Marg, by the side of Gulmarg. The Ziyarat Baba Reshi shrine is a three-storey monument and is situated at an altitude of about 7,000 feet (2,133 meters). It is located near the Ramboh village in Baramulla District and was built in 1480, in Mughal and Persian styles. There is accommodation for tourists and pilgrims around the shrine. Each building has a Daan or cooking place where the Kashmiris prepare their meals and everyone traditionally contributes some of it to the Langar (collection place). The Langar staff distributes the food in charity. People from all corners of Kashmir; visit the Shrine in large numbers. It is believed whenever a fire breaks out in the Shrine some severe calamity befalls on the people of Kashmir.