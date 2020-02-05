Share:

LOS ANGELES-Billie Eilish wrote a song about suicide when she was 11 years old.

The 18-year-old singer decided to experiment with songwriting at a young age, and though she claims she never felt like taking her own life at the time, she took the opportunity to write a song called ‘Why Not’ about suicide.

In an interview with the new issue of Vogue magazine - of which she is the cover star - Billie shared: ‘’That was the song, at 11. And I was totally happy. I had never felt suicidal, and I didn’t want to feel that way, but I liked the idea of writing a song about something I didn’t know about.’’

In fact, Billie and her brother Finneas O’Connell spent their childhood writing lyrics from the viewpoint of characters they created to give themselves an array of different perspectives.

Together, they wrote ‘Bellyache’ about a girl who had killed her friends and is dealing with grief over her actions, as well as ‘Bury Friend’ which told the story of a monster hiding under the bed.