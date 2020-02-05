Share:

PESHAWAR - In yet another deadline, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday announced to inaugurate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar in April, this year. Expressing his views in a programme of a private TV channel, he said final phase of BRT Peshawar will be completed by February 15, adding that 50 buses are available at the corridor. The minister said training of the staff and drivers of the project is currently underway and the provincial government would be able for a test run of the project in April.