LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Cancer Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Tuesday to raise awareness about preventive measures and benefits of early diagnosis and proper treatment.

The WCD is observed on February 4 every year. The 2019-2021 campaign theme is ‘I Am and I Will’. The theme seeks to counter the negative attitude and fatalistic belief that nothing can be done about cancer, and instead promotes how personal actions can be powerful and impactful.

Like the previous year, public sector and private institutions arranged screening camps, seminars and walks to mark the global event though without concrete measures to control fast spreading non-communicable disease.

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells that can have severe health consequences, and is a leading cause of death. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, and liver cancer are the most common types in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, uterine cervix, and stomach cancer are the most common among women. More than 30% of cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors, especially tobacco use. Early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment, including pain relief and palliative care, help increase cancer survival rates and reduce suffering. Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. There are currently around 200 known types of cancer. Lung cancer is by far the biggest killer. Every year it takes the lives of around 1.4 million people globally.