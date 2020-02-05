Share:

Sheikh-ul-Alam Hazrat Noor-ud-Din Wali RA is one of the most renowned poets in the history of Kashmir. The shrine situated at Charer-e-Sharief in the district of Budgam in Kashmir provides an enchanting view to the visitors. The bright architecture with wood carvings along with the paper machier decorative is one of the most beautiful things to see. The Sufi saint was a great poet despite not being literate and his poetry is still alive and is used from time to time. Noor-ud-Din Noorani was also known by several names such as Alamdar-e-Kashmir, Sheikh-ul-Alam and Sarkhel-e-Rishiya, among others. Charar-i-Sharief is probably one of the most ancient of shrines which stands tall in the valley of Jammu & Kashmir. Inheriting a heritage of about 600 years old, Charar-i-Sharief has gone through many a tumultuous times. It was also destroyed by Indian troops, after which the All Party Hurriyat Conference’s Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said: “The Indian Government is destroying our religious places to suppress our political struggle.”