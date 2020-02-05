Share:

LAHORE - The Chief Minister Polo Cup 2020 got underway on Tuesday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

The inaugural eight-chukker match of the event was contested between BN Polo Team and AOS Polo Team and ended in a 7-7 draw after the completion of four chukkers, while the remaining four chukkers will be contested later. The Lahore Polo Club’s season resumed on Tuesday, after a break of three weeks. Both the teams played well and fought till the end and when the final whistle was blown at the end of fourth chukker, the score was equal at 7-7. From BN Polo Team, Ahmed Zubair Butt hammered a hat-trick while Juan Ruiz banged in a brace and Baber Naseem and Saqib Khan Khakwani contributed with one goal each. From AOS Polo Team, which had four goals handicap advantage, Eulogio Celestino thrashed two goals and Raja Samiullah struck one. Today (Wednesday), PBG will play against Ravi Pipes at 2:30 pm.

The first chukker started with both the sides trying to score goals against each other but it was BN Polo Team, which opened its account through a field goal to have 1-0 lead. The second chukker was then fully dominated by BN Polo as they succeeded in thrashing three back-to-back goals to gain 4-0 edge. The third chukker saw BN Polo again playing better polo against As Polo as they converted two goals against one by AOS to enhance their lead to 6-1.

In the fourth chukker, although AOS fought back well and slammed in two goals against one goal by BN Polo, yet BN Polo were enjoying 7-3 lead by the end of the fourth chukker. With four goals handicap advantage for AOS, the score at the end of the fourth chukker was level at 7-7.

Master Paints win polo opener

Master Paints/Remington Pharma beat FG Polo in the opening match of the Master Paints Polo Cup 2020 here at LP&CC ground on Tuesday. From Master Paints/Remington Pharma, Mariano Regal emerged as top scorer as he cracked a quartet while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal each. From FG Polo, Mian Abbas Mukhtar hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace. The first chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal each to make it 1-1. Master Paints played better polo in the second chukker and converted two against one by FG Polo to take 3-2 lead. The third chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints as they converted two goals to have 5-2 edge while FG Polo bounced back in style in the fourth chukker and smashed in three back-to-back goals to draw the score at 5-all. In the sudden death chukker, Master Paints slammed match-winning goal to emerge as triumphant.