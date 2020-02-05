Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a detailed meeting of Sargodha Division assembly members at 90-SQA on Tuesday to review development projects and constituencies related problems being faced by the parliamentarians. Meeting also discussed the 2020-21 budget and proposed ADP schemes.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister reaffirmed commitment to collectively continue working for providing better facilities to the people. He assured to solve the problems along with development work in the constituencies of MNAs and MPAs. The priorities for ADP 2020-21 would also be identified in consultation with MNAs and MPAs and the process had already been started, he added. The development of backward areas was the first priority of the government. Many areas of Sargodha Division were, hitherto, behind the development journey and the incumbent government would improve facilities in such areas, he assured.

The Chief Minister added that process of legislation for Thal University in Bhakar would be completed soon and lifting the ban on issuance of licenses for mining would be reviewed as well. He directed to examine the matter of bringing the intermediate level under the ambit of Schools Education Department. The Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road project would be started at every cost and every option of this project would be examined. The policy had also been formulated for regularizing the temporary outlets, he disclosed.

The Chief Minister assured to improve health and educational facilities in constituencies of MNAs and MPAs and emphasised that everything was being done purely on merit in Punjab province. “I have neither allowed anyone to work against merit nor will allow in future,” he stated.

Usman Buzdar retreated that MNAs and MPAs were his companions and no compromise would be made on their respect and honour. He directed that purchase of necessary machinery for Trauma Centre Sahiwal tehsil and recruitment of doctors should be completed soon. “I have visited Khushab and found that there is a shortage of civic amenities there. Resources will be provided for the provision of necessary facilities in Khushab city and the sewerage as well as general cleanliness situation will be improved,” he assured. Similarly, staff shortage in the local government department would be fulfilled immediately. He disclosed that special cancer wards would be set up in some DHQ hospitals in southern Punjab and shortage of doctors and paramedical staff would be fulfilled in Bhakar, Mianwali, Khushab and other backward areas.

The reopening of Masjid Maqtab Schools would be examined to meet the public needs, he added. Meanwhile, branch dispensaries would be established in remote areas and the federal government be approached for early construction of a bridge on Head Trimmu.

The CM agreed to the proposal of upgrading Sargodha teaching hospital and observed that development was the right of all backward areas which would be given to them. Budget was a trust of the nation and it would be prudently spent. Construction of new colleges, roads, flyover and other projects would also be set up in Sargodha Division, concluded the chief minister.

National assembly members including Amir Sultan Cheema, Umer Aslam Khan, Malik Muhammad Ahsan Ullah Tiwana, Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Muhammad Afzal Khan, Provincial Ministers Sardar Sabtain Khan, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, MPAs including Muhammad Ameer Khan, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Muhammad Muneeb Sultan, Fatah Khaliq, Ghulam Ali Asghar, Ch. Iftikhar Hussain, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Abdul Rehman Khan, Aminullah Khan, Saeed Akbar Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas, and Muhammad Amir Annayat Shahani also attended the meeting.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, IGP, SMBR, secretaries, Commissioner and RPO Sargodha, and DPOs and DCs were also present in the meeting.