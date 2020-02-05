Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is taking efforts to teach Holy Quran in schools and jails for which he needs the guidance of religious scholars, including Dawat-e-Islami. He was talking to a delegation of Dawat-e-Islami from Madani Markaz, which called on him here at the CM House on Tuesday under the leadership of Haji Imran Attari. Other members of the delegation included Haji Athar Atari, Haji Amin, Haji Barkat Ali, Mohamad Qurban, Mohammad Yakoob, Mohammad Yahya and Ghulam Mahboob. The delegation during the meeting stressed the need for correct teaching of holy Quran to the students. The chief minister said that his government was making efforts to teach Holy Quran and Islamiat not only in schools, but also in jails, and was making sure these subjects were taught correctly. Murad said that he had also taken strict measures to stop the penetration of narcotics in educational institutions. “We have not only arrested a large number of drug smugglers and peddlers, but most of them have been challaned in the courts,” he informed the delegation. The delegation requested the chief minister that arrangements be made for prayers at all the educational institutions so that the students could tilt towards religion.