LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taken notice of torture of a nurse of THQ Hospital Shorkot allegedly by Dr Safdar Abbas and sought a report from the Health Department. While condemning the alleged incident as deplorable, he directed to initiate legal action against the doctor. A case was registered in Shorkot City police station against the said doctor. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department also suspended Safdar Abbas and launched departmental inquiry under PEEDA Act.
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 05, 2020
