LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taken notice of torture of a nurse of THQ Hospital Shorkot allegedly by Dr Saf­dar Abbas and sought a report from the Health Department. While condemning the al­leged incident as deplorable, he directed to initiate legal ac­tion against the doctor. A case was registered in Shorkot City police station against the said doctor. The Primary and Sec­ondary Healthcare department also suspended Safdar Abbas and launched departmental in­quiry under PEEDA Act.