LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Min­ister Ch Shujat Hussain criticiz­ing the government for including electric fan in luxury item has said that it (govt) should also declare hand fan as luxury and propose to levy tax on it in the budget.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Electric Fan Manu­facturing Association (PEFMA) headed by Mirza Jamshed which called the PML President at his residence here on Tuesday. The delegation comprised Abdul Razzaq, Ghiasuddin Paul, Raja Qamar and other office-bearers. The delegation expressed its res­ervations for including electric fan in luxury items.

Ch Shujat said that to provide business facilities to traders community is the duty of the government but it has included electric fan also in the luxury items although those doing so have air conditioners in their bath rooms, electric fan is the need of every poor man, includ­ing it among luxury items is not right in any manner. He said that there are many food items for instance apple etc, which we ex­port to other countries, on which duty can be imposed.