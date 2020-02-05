Share:

UK- Fifty per cent of the UK’s 10-year-olds owned a smartphone in 2019, according to a report by media regulator Ofcom. The amount of young phone owners doubled between the ages of nine and 10, which Ofcom dubbed “the age of digital independence”. In addition, 24% of 3 and 4-year-olds had their own tablet, and 15% of them were allowed to take it to bed. Ofcom’s annual report looks at the media habits of children, and the types of devices they are using. The 2019 study was based on more than 3,200 interviews with children and parents around the UK “The mobile phone is the device of choice for children,” said Yih-ChoungTeh, strategy and research group director at Ofcom. “I’m conscious that for these children who have never known a world without the internet, in many respects their online and offline worlds are indistinguishable.”