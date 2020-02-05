Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diplomatic sources have revealed on Tuesday that Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul has been stopped from observing Kashmir Solidarity Day scheduled to take place on February 5.

An event scheduled to be held at the Intercontinental hotel, Afghanistan tomorrow has been called off. Hotel management has alleged that the Afghan government higher-ups instructed them to cancel the reservation of the hall.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to this during the observance of ‘Black Day’ on occasion of India’s republic day was also shrouded in controversy when Pakistani diplomats attending the event were reportedly harassed by Afghan authorities.

Earlier on December 9, the passengers faced serious trouble for being stranded inside a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 162 people on board by Afghan officials at Kabul airport.

Sources said that the Afghan authorities stopped the PIA plane for more than 2.5 hours to take off without assigning any reason. During the period, all passengers were not given permission to get out of the plane, making them stranded inside the plane for hours.