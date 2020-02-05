Share:

KARACHI/ BADIN - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has appealed to the people of Karachi to participate in 20-kilometer long human chain to be formed today (February 5). JI will form a human chain to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK ) today, on the eve of Kashmir Day, on the appeal by Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, JI Pakistan Ameer. Visiting JI camp at Nursery, he informed that Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would also be part of the chain and address the participants at different points of the route from Hotel Metropole to Quaidabad. He said that any issue could be resolved with the mediation of US President Donald Trump, except the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir. “Pakistani rulers are of view that Kashmir issue can be resolved only by paying lip service, but it is not a reality. The issue can only be resolved by taking concrete measures,” he opined. Lashing out a Muslim Ummah leaders, he said, “They are not the leaders of Muslim Ummah, but they are the property of United States and West.” Badin Press Club on Tuesday organised a signing drive in connection with Kashmir Day to express solidarity with oppressed and innocent people of the Indian occupied Kashmir. On this occasion, the club management had asked the youth, educationists, literary figures, social activists, representatives and workers of different political parties, and people from different walks of life to play their part to help Kashmiris achieve freedom. Thousands of people of Badin and other towns and cities put their signatures to express support for the demands of oppressed people of Kashmir.