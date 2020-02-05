Share:

Islamabad-Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, for the first time, has effectively projected the Kashmir issue on international level.

“Due to barbarous acts of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, ideas of Narendera Modi, Hitler of the present age have been exposed to the world. Pakistanis are standing with the Kashmiris till success of their freedom struggle,” Murad Saeed said. As the chief guest he was addressing the “Solidarity with Kashmir Youth Conference” held under the auspices of National Highway Authority in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration today. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Nelson Mandela’s son-in-law Thumbo Muzzy also addressed the conference.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat presented welcome address. The senior officers of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, ICT Administration and Federal Directorate of Education participated in the activity while students from twin cities’ schools expressed absolute solidarity with the Kashmiris through songs, tableau and speeches. The participants appreciated the performance of the students at large.

Highlighting the efforts made by the present government to internationalize the Kashmir issue, Mr. Murad Saeed said, on August 05, 2019 Modi undertook extremely condemnable step regarding the held Kashmir. Resultantly Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan exposed the horrifying face of the Indian Government to the comity of nations. Serving as ambassador of Kashmir, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan stressed upon the need of immediate solution of long standing burning Kashmir issue during his address to the General Assembly of the United Nations. Commending the efforts of Pakistan for the success of the Kashmiris’ struggle Mr. Thumbo Muzzy expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris, on this occasion.