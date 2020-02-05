Share:

Much though India has tried to mislabel and hide the stunning shrines of Kashmir, history cannot be denied. From Hazrat Bal to the shrine of Syed Hamdani, Kashmir’s Muslim heritage shines through. Constantly under threat from the Hindutva mindset of India, these fragile and precious architectural gems are to be recognized as held hostage by the illegal regime of India.

The spread of Islam in Kashmir by the Sufi saints has always been discussed by various scholars, academics, writers, historians and believers. The impact of Sufism on the culture of the beautiful place has been alluring and has always enhanced the beauty of Kashmir. Beyond the known Kashmir, the mountain ranges, the green meadows, and the water bodies, there is a different world. A world which is yet to be explored by the visitors.

The beauty of Kashmir is not only in its natural resources but also in these architectural buildings that are full of faith.

From the gardens of the Hazratbal Shrine, to the astonishing architecture of the Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani popularly known as Dastegeer Sahib, to the historically beautified shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani aka Khanqah-e-Maula, every step taken certifies the fact that Kashmir is a Muslim land, and will never be part of India. Kashmir is famous for Sufism and it is a place known as “Pirwaer”, the alcove of Saints. A huge number of Sufis travelled to Kashmir with the message of Islam and converted the local population to Islam. The Sufi saints who came to Kashmir from Middle East with the message of Islam are revered in Jammu Kashmir by all the people irrespective of religion.Sufis settled in many parts of the state, particularly on hills, where they found enough isolation to pray, meditate and worship Allah. Some of the Holy Places are centuries old. Kashmiris pour all their love and devotion in maintaining and beautifying these Holy Places. There is a Holy place, big or small, almost in every village and town of the Valley.