Share:

The intent, no doubt, was noble and praiseworthy. Devoting two full-sittings to exclusively discuss the issue of Kashmir, however, the national assembly of Pakistan miserably failed to formulate a comprehensive work plan, which could inspire and guide the Imran government to furnish something substantive for its resolution.

Almost each speech, delivered from both sides of the house, essentially sounded like a history lecture. The genesis of the Kashmir issue was repeatedly recalled. Doing this, hardly a member of the national assembly looked aware of the bitter reality that with audacious initiatives, taken on August 5, 2019, the Modi government of India had brutally demolished the historic paradigm.

Indian Occupied Kashmir remains disconnected with the world due to a stifling communication blockade since then. Access to Internet is yet not allowed; prepaid mobile phone connections are partially restored; travelling within the occupied valley is firmly discouraged; local and foreign journalists are not allowed to get material for their stories by freely roaming the streets and mingling with the proverbial ‘public’.

Kashmiris, representing all possible shades of the political spectrum, including those with established reputation of being pro-India, stay put in guest houses-turned-jails. Thousands of youthful activists were picked from their homes and eventually sent to rot in jails of Delhi, Rajasthan and UP.

After stripping the “special (semi autonomous) status” of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government had now split its territory in two “new provinces.” Both of them are directly ruled from New Delhi, without any input from the “elected” tiers of the local and provincial governments. With the fascist zeal of a heartless occupational force, the Modi government continues to employ all possible tools of suppression to force Kashmiris for reconciling with “new realities.”

Wailing over the “historic wounds” is perhaps not required in the given context. Far more important is to find means to mount a massive moral pressure on India. The utmost priority, for the moment, is to extract some breathing space for 8 million Kashmiris and get them re-connected with the world for telling their side of the story.

So far, the Imran government has failed to deliver on that front. A passionate speech, delivered by the Prime Minister during the September session of the UN General Assembly last year and his three meetings with the US President since July 2019 had not helped either.

Most of our “Muslim Brothers,” with the exception of Turkey and Malaysia, remained quiet. They rather continued with messaging Modi’s ego, even after August 5, 2019.

At the UN, our all-weather friend, Peoples Republic of China, remained the one and only, which compelled the Security Council to at least consider the new realities of Kashmir, even in “In-Camera sessions.” Pakistan could not convince many countries of massive influence on India to collectively condemn the serious human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking for the PTI, the ministers and ruling party legislators, preferred to elude honest confessions. They rather kept boasting that being the sole spokesperson of Kashmiris, Imran Khan had motivated many countries to embarrass the Modi government by putting difficult questions regarding its moves in Kashmir.

Praising the efforts of their leader, ministers like Dr. Zartaj Gul, did their best to make the PML-N blush by rubbing in the story that their leader, Nawaz Sharif, had been a “friend of Modi.” Modi had been attending marriage ceremonies of the Sharif family. He and Nawaz Sharif had also been sending costly gifts to each other.

Instead of simply focusing on Kashmir, Fawad Chaudhry, the minister of Science and Technology, also tried to divert our attention to a ‘juicy story’. He claimed that Khawaja Asif, a top ranking PML-N leader, was dreaming to replace Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The opposition also wasted ample time in trivial point scoring. Almost each speaker from its benches tauntingly recalled Imran Khan’s remarks, which anticipated resolution of the Kashmir issue, once Modi’s returned to prime minister’s office after the election held in India during the spring of 2019. Some of them even went to the extent of projecting Imran Khan as the “silent collaborator,” who let the Modi government getting away with its doings in Occupied Kashmir.

Constantly taunting each other, the government and the opposition failed to articulate a comprehensive and coherent story. Most of them also looked frighteningly oblivious to a deeply disturbing existentialist crisis, which the Modi government had brought to Kashmir with its actions of August 5, 2019.

The erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir is now treated as the “Union Territory,” directly controlled from New Delhi. Previously, only the historic and permanent residents of Kashmir could buy or sell property in the State. Now, anyone from mainland India has the “constitutional right” to buy property there. If allowed to stay put, the new arrangement would lead to “settlements” that the Zionists had been pursuing for land grabbing in Palestine.

Since 1953, Urdu had remained the main language for conducting official business and imparting primary and high school education to Kashmiris in their State. Hindi has to replace it, if the Jammu and Kashmir remains as the “Union Territory.”

Besides adopting Urdu for asserting their distinct identity, Kashmiris are also very proud of their native language. Since more than 600 years, Arabic/Persian script had been used to produce literature in Kashmiri language. Hindutava-driven Modi government is now obsessed to enforce “Sharda script” for the use of Kashmiri language. This script looks closer to Sanskrit and is totally alien to an overwhelming majority of Kashmiris.

Confined to a largest-in-the world like open jail, 8 million Kashmiris are losing their sleep, not for the possible grabbing of their lands only. Far more ominous are the moves aimed at air brushing their collective memory and wash out the distinct identity, Kashmiris had been holding to with tremendous pride for hundreds of years.

Sadly, “our representatives” did not look appropriately conscious of the deep existential crisis Kashmiris continue to endure since August 5, 2019.Their obvious looking ignorance made me shiver by thinking as to how the same representatives could “sensitize” foreigners regarding the pain and intensity of this crisis.

Most speakers, from both sides of the aisle, often complained that the USA never behaved like a “caring friend,” when it comes to help Pakistan for resolution of the Kashmir issue. Acting indifferent, it never considered the role Pakistan had played as an active ally of the “free world” throughout the Cold War. Our decisive role in Afghanistan was disregarded as well.

Yet, all of them also imagined as if Imran Khan could persuade his newfound “friend,” Donald Trump, to lean on his equally “good friend,” Narendra Modi, to extract alleviating initiatives on Kashmir. They sounded too naïve to imagine this.

The US President is expected to land in India for a 3-day visit during the last week of this month. The sole objective of his visit remains getting a trade agreement signed, which could help him to boast before his home constituency that he finally managed the huge opening up of the Indian market for the US produced goods and commodities. That’s about it.

Trump does not feel too motivated when it comes to discuss issues related to human rights violation. He rather feels too enamoured with “authoritarian streaks” that Modis of this world display without blushing for a second. His anti-Muslim bias is a reality in itself and overwhelming majority of Kashmiris feel no regrets for being Muslims.