SYDNEY - Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and T20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the first time since taking a break to deal with mental health issues in October. The all-rounder was not picked for the January series in India but returns for the three one-dayers and three T20s in South Africa on the back of 389 runs at 43.22 in the domestic Big Bash series. There was no place for the leading run scorer in the Big Bash, however, with Marcus Stoinis’s 612 runs at 55.63 and Player of the tournament honours not enough to end his six-month exile from international cricket. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was handed another chance to steady his stop-start limited-overs career after he impressed with the Perth Scorchers. ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. T20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.