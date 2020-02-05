Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Muzaffarabad to address the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon his arrival at the helipad, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and other high-ranking officials accorded a warm welcome to him.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a guard of honor by a contingent of AJK Police at his arrival at AJK Legislative Assembly.