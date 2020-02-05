Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to take strict action against those involved in the sale and purchase of substandard cosmetics. The Punjab cabinet, in this regard, had also given approval to the Punjab Drug and Cosmetics Amend­ment Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that no action was taken against the elements involved in fake and substan­dard cosmetics in the past.

The past governments continuously ignored the sale of counterfeit makeup items. The people were fleeced; he add­ed and further said that there is no room for such elements in the new Pakistan. Such elements are playing havoc with the health of the people. The cabinet approved the Act to ensure production of cosmetics according to international standards, he said. The cosmetics items would not cause diseases and availabil­ity of original brands will be ensured. Sale of substandard or spurious items would not be allowed, he added. The purpose of licensing of cosmetics sale points is to ensure the provision of gen­uine products through the original sup­ply chain. Quality cosmetics will be pro­duced by ensuring good manufacturing and it is also imperative that public awareness should be created about the safety of cosmetics, he concluded